Cindy Lynn Thienpont Stein, of Lakehills, passed away Feb. 1, 2020. Survivors: husband, James Stein; son, Jason Stein; mother, Evelyn Stolte Thienpont; siblings, Donna Smith (Steve), Alidor D. Thienpont, Cheryl Thienpont and Carol Thienpont; in-laws, Carol Haby (Thomas) and Gary Stein (Donna) and numerous other relatives. She leaves behind her chocolate Lab, Cocoa Lynn Stein. Preceded in death: father, Alidor C. Thienpont; grandmother, Margaret Thienpont; in-laws, Alton and Theresa Stein and sister-in-law, TracAn Thienpont. Visitation: Feb. 6th from 5-8 pm at Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home, with the Holy Rosary recited at 7 pm. Mass of the Resurrection: Feb. 7th at 10 am at St. Louis Catholic Church. Interment following at St. Louis Catholic Cemetery in Castroville.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 4, 2020