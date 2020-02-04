Home

Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home - Castroville
1016 Lorenzo Street 502 Lafayette {mail drop}
Castroville, TX 78009
(830) 931-2221
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home - Castroville
1016 Lorenzo Street 502 Lafayette {mail drop}
Castroville, TX 78009
Rosary
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
7:00 PM
Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home - Castroville
1016 Lorenzo Street 502 Lafayette {mail drop}
Castroville, TX 78009
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
t St. Louis Catholic Church.
Interment
Following Services
St. Louis Catholic Cemetery
Castroville, TX
Cindy Lynn Thienpont Stein

Cindy Lynn Thienpont Stein Obituary

Cindy Lynn Thienpont Stein, of Lakehills, passed away Feb. 1, 2020. Survivors: husband, James Stein; son, Jason Stein; mother, Evelyn Stolte Thienpont; siblings, Donna Smith (Steve), Alidor D. Thienpont, Cheryl Thienpont and Carol Thienpont; in-laws, Carol Haby (Thomas) and Gary Stein (Donna) and numerous other relatives. She leaves behind her chocolate Lab, Cocoa Lynn Stein. Preceded in death: father, Alidor C. Thienpont; grandmother, Margaret Thienpont; in-laws, Alton and Theresa Stein and sister-in-law, TracAn Thienpont. Visitation: Feb. 6th from 5-8 pm at Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home, with the Holy Rosary recited at 7 pm. Mass of the Resurrection: Feb. 7th at 10 am at St. Louis Catholic Church. Interment following at St. Louis Catholic Cemetery in Castroville.

Arrangements by

Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home. www.tondre-guinn.com

Published in Express-News on Feb. 4, 2020
