|
|
Cipriana Robles entered into eternal rest surrounded by her loving family on October 6th, 2019, at the age of 77.
She was born on October 11th, 1941 in La Mesa, Texas. She is reunited in heaven with husband Eduardo Robles, parents, Salvador & Pilar Vidales, Son Edward Robles Jr., siblings, Joe Vidales & Mary Fernandez and grandson, Sonny Vidales Jr.
She is greatly loved and will be deeply missed by her children Manuel Vidales, Mary Kristine Robles & husband Joe Anthony Avitia, Joe Ben Robles, Matilda Robles Salas & husband Alberto Salas, Patsy Rodriguez & husband Doug Rodriguez, and Sister Evangelina Martinez & husband Richard.
She was greatly loved by 20 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Castillo Mission Funeral Home on Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 4pm to 9pm, with a Prayer Service to be held at 6pm and a Rosary to be recited at 7pm that evening.
Services under the Direction of Castillo Mission Funeral Home.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 11, 2019