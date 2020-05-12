Cipri and family - We are sending our heartfelt condolences on the loss of your father. We will keep you all in our prayers.
Nate & Jody Elsworth
Cipriano G. Morales passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020.He was born on September 26, 1932 in Seguin, Texas. He served in the US Army during the Korean War.He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lucille A. Morales. Cipriano leaves his children: Belinda Morales (Daniel Morales), Bernice Lozano (Louis M. Lozano), Cipriano A. Morales, Charlotte Morales-North (Robert F. North III); 8 grandchildren: Daniel A. Morales, Gabriel M. Lozano, Samuel C. Lozano, Zachery Morales, Aubreigh Morales, Carly A. Alvarez, Corina L. Alvarez, Brooke A. North, 1 great granddaughter, Daisy M. Molina; numerous nieces and nephew.Due to current restrictions, funeral services will be held privately, but please feel free to leave a message of condolence to the Morales family at www.theangelusfuneralhome.com
Published in Express-News on May 12, 2020.