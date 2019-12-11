Home

Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Claire Bell (Monk) Cobb

Claire Bell (Monk) Cobb Obituary

Claire Bell Monk Cobb, a lovely lady who never lost her Alabama southern accent, died Dec. 7 at the age of 95 in San Antonio, TX.

Claire was born to George and Lillian Bell in Brewton, Ala. She graduated from T.R. Miller High School and attended Troy University and Larkin Business School. Claire worked for the Alabama State Department of Education, the Alabama Society for Crippled Children and Adults, and retired from staff at St. Mary's University in 1989.

She was first married to Wesley James Monk, who perished in World War II.

Claire and Joe Cobb were married in 1949 and celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in May.

Claire is survived by her husband, Joe; daughter Margaret Monk Broxton; daughter Kim Cobb Lofley and husband, Lin Lofley; son Brian Cobb and fiancé Muffy Weyman; granddaughter Leigh Broxton

Bragg and husband Djuan Bragg; grandson Travis Cobb Lofley and great-grandson Neal Benton Wynn. She was pre-deceased by her sister Margaret Bell Monroe in 2014.

A memorial service for Claire will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North, 3401 Cherryridge, San Antonio, 78230. You may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com.

Published in Express-News on Dec. 11, 2019
