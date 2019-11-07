Home

ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
(210) 227-1461
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
The Angelus Funeral Home
Rosary
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
The Angelus Funeral Home
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Chapel
Claire Elena O"Connor


1930 - 2019
Claire Elena O"Connor Obituary

Claire Elena O'Connor, age 89, was born April 13, 1930 in New Rochelle, New York and passed away peacefully Sunday, November 3, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. Claire is survived by her two grandchildren, Joseph Hemingway and Soraya Hanzus, and two beloved great grandchildren, Connor and Ryan Hanzus. She was loving mother to Jean and Margaret (both deceased), wife of the late Bill O'Connor, and dearest friend to many across the country. Claire was a caring, fun-loving woman. Her firecracker personality made her a truly special woman. She was full of life and known for her contagious laugh and wonderful sense of humor. Claire served many years as a legal secretary at IBM in Manhattan before making the bold move to embark upon a new chapter in San Antonio. She was a proud American, with her husband having served in the Air Force and her daughters in the Navy and Army. Claire was a lover of dogs and an avid baseball fan - not missing a game of the World Series during her final weeks.

Visitation will be Friday, November 8 at The Angelus Funeral Home from 2-4pm with a Rosary at 7:00pm. Funeral mass will be offered Saturday, November 9 at 9:00am at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Chapel. Interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. Donations can be made in Claire's honor to the Air Force Village Fund.

Published in Express-News on Nov. 7, 2019
