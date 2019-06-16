San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Claire Worthey


Claire Worthey Obituary
January 22, 1940 -June 8, 2019
"Little Red", devoted Wife, Mother, Grammy and Great Grammy has gone to Heaven to be reunited with her parents Herb and Claire Heffernan, husbands Stansell Braun and Donald Worthey, child Joseph "Joey" Braun, sister Mary Heffernan Gaertner, brothers Dick and Don Heffernan, and niece Elizabeth Carruth.

She is survived by her children Suzy Braun, Rick Braun, Stan (Donna) Braun, and Tracy (Leo) Pederson; siblings, Paul (Betty) Heffernan, Mike (Lynn) Heffernan, Susan Woods, Bob Heffernan, Kathy (Mike) Carruth, Genny Heffernan; five Grandchildren, one Great Grandson and numerous nieces and nephews.

Claire was known for her kind heart, strong Christian faith, and dedication to all of her family and numerous close friends.

Please contact Porter Loring Mortuary North for service information.

In lieu of flowers, the family strongly encourages donations to Cystic Fybrosis Foundation and .

Published in Express-News on June 16, 2019
