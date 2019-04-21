October 22, 1935 - April 8, 2019

Clara D. ("Deana") Somerville passed away in San Antonio, Texas on April 8, 2019 as a result of several health issues. She was born on October 22, 1935 in Caddo County, Oklahoma and spent most of her adult life in San Antonio. Deana's interests ranged from traveling, including travels with RV groups, playing bunco, Texas A&M activities, Red Hat Society events, her various collections and spending time with her dog companion, Tiger. She spent many hours in service to the Salvation Army and the San Antonio A&M Club. Deana is survived by her stepdaughter, Patricia Joann ("Susie") Meyer Wyatt and husband, Michael; nephews Les, A.J., Robert and Billy Wayne Caldwell; nieces Tammy and Debbie Caldwell; stepsons George ("Chip") R. Somerville III and wife, Susan Somerville, Donald L. ("D.L.") Somerville and Charles H. Somerville and wife, Maureen ("Mickey") Somerville; daughter-in-law, Linda Somerville; grandchildren Joshua, Jullian, Travis, Spencer, Amy, Scott and Ben; and thirteen great grandchildren. Deana was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Dovie Caldwell, all five of her siblings, and by husbands, Herb Meyer and George R. Somerville Jr. A funeral service celebrating Deana's life will be held at Concordia Lutheran Church at 16801 Huebner Road in San Antonio on Tuesday, April 23, at 11 a.m., followed by a reception at the church. Those who are unable to attend in person may view the service live online at http://www.concordia

.cc/videostream.

Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Deana to The Salvation Army, Attn: Veronica Yzaguirre, 521 W. Elmira, San Antonio, Tx 78212 or to the San Antonio A&M Club at Aggie Park, 6205 West Avenue, San Antonio, Texas 78213 or online at http://www.aggiepark.com

/donate.html. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com.

