What a trip, a most wonderful, happy and joyous trip! It began in 1944 with a serious case of "puppy love" in the 1st and 2nd grades. Progressing to a matrimonial ceremony on June 15, 1956 resulting in 64 years and 3 months of marriage.

Clara was a Proverb chapter 31 verses 10-31 wife. She was the most caring, giving and sweetest individual imaginable. 64 years of marriage to her authorizes me to state as fact. She was the classical southern lady.

Clara Hurley (nee Grant) age 82 was received into the arms of Christ Jesus Monday, September 28, 2020.

She was preceded in death by son, Joel Shawn Hurley, parents, Robert and Lydia Grant, brother, Lynell Grant and many cousins. Clara is survived by husband Joe; daughter, Angela Torres (Ramon); brother, Robert Jackie Grant (Marcie); grandchildren, Ramon Torres, Jr. , Megan Danae Torres, Liam Riley Hurley, and Isla Marie Hurley; honorary granddaughter, Clarissa Chapa; cousins, Janell Palmer, La Rue Cobb, Gary McCaffity and Carla Golden.

Again, it was a wonderful trip, full of excitement, love, joy and happiness.

SERVICES

A Service will begin at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Westover Hills Church, 9340 Westover Hills Blvd.

In lieu of flowers, her family requests contributions in Clara's memory may be made to American Heart Association ~ www.heart.org.

