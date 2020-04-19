Home

CLARA JUNE COFFMAN


1936 - 2020
CLARA JUNE COFFMAN Obituary

Clara June Coffman passed away on April 13, 2020 in Schertz, Texas.

She was born on March 25, 1936 to Eugene and Dorothy Cook in Clendenin, West Virginia. June was a member of Crestview Baptist Church for over 50 years. She was predeceased by her husband, Ralph Coffman, son Tommy Coffman, and granddaughter Christine Coffman.

She is survived by her sons Dennis Coffman and wife Terri of Spring Branch, and Kenny Coffman and wife Kelly of Seguin; grandchildren Kelly (Ryan), Kerrie, Katherine, Kolton (Shelby), Kyle and Karlee; great-grandchildren Kassidy, Kelsey, Kamillia, Kennedy and Keslee. A private interment will be held at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

Published in Express-News on Apr. 19, 2020
