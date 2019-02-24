|
October 3, 1935 - February 15, 2019
Clara Moran Juarez was born on October 3, 1935, in San Antonio, Texas. She went to be with the Lord on February 15, 2019, at the age of 83. Clara was an LVN until she and her husband started their own successful plumbing company, Bart Juarez Plumbing. She loved dancing, gardening, quilting and sewing Christmas stockings.
Clara is preceded in death by her husband, Bartolo Juarez, Jr. She is survived by her daughters Rebecca J. DeLuna, Elizabeth Juarez, Denise Juarez; grandchildren John David (Crystal) De Luna, Don Ramirez, Kristan Ramirez; 6 great grandchildren; sisters Eva Lopez, Sylvia Alvarado and numerous other family members.
Visitation will begin on Sunday, February 24, 2019, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North. A funeral procession will depart the funeral home at 1:30 pm on Monday, February 25, 2019 for a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 2:00 pm at St. Luke Catholic Church, 4603 Manitou Dr. San Antonio, TX 78228. Interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery III.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 24, 2019