Clarence Aaron Patton passed away on March 14, 2020 at the age of 88 years in New Braunfels, Texas. Born on April 4, 1931 in San Antonio. He graduated from Edison High School in 1948. During his lifetime he served three years in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict and was a thirty-five year veteran of the San Antonio Fire Department where he retired in 1993 as Capitan. He was also a member of the American Legion, Sons of the American Revolution and Cross Lutheran Church-New Braunfels. On December 11, 1954 he married Cathleen Garcia and had three children, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Predeceasing Clarence were his father, Walter Clarence; mother, Wilma; brother, Walter Patton, and his sisters, Lorain and Gladys.
He is survived by wife, Cathleen; son, Chris Aaron Patton and husband Mark Stations; daughter, Cindy Patton Stocking and husband Pete, Lisa Patton McCarthy and husband Mike.
All funeral services have been cancelled at this time. Any donations may be made to Cross Lutheran Church and School: 2171 Common Street, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home415 S. Bus. 35New Braunfels, Texas 78130Phone: (830) 626-2020
Published in Express-News on Mar. 20, 2020