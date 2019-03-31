Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
9:00 AM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence Faulkner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence Albert Faulkner


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Clarence Albert Faulkner Obituary
May 18, 1935 - March 27, 2019
Clarence Albert Faulkner went to be with the Lord on March 27, 2019, at the age of 83, in San Antonio, Texas. He was born on May 18, 1935 in Little Rock, Arkansas. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Ira Dell Faulkner; brothers, William, Richard and George Faulkner and sister, Betty Jo Faulkner. Clarence is survived by his loving wife of 13 years, Esther A. Faulkner; children, Leroy (Yong Ae), Steve (Debbie), Clarice Harris, Chuck, Tony (Michele), Patrick (Amanda), Michel Medrano, Margo Olivarez (Richard) and Marc Medrano (Sabine); sister, Jeroline Pletcher; brothers, Lawrence and Jack Wayne, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

CSM (Ret) Clarence Albert Faulkner served in United States Army Intelligence Command for 30 years and received numerous recognitions and awards such as the Legion of Merit.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. with a Prayer Service to begin at 7:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Funeral service will be on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Mission Park South. Interment to follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. You may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
Download Now