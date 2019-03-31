|
|
May 18, 1935 - March 27, 2019
Clarence Albert Faulkner went to be with the Lord on March 27, 2019, at the age of 83, in San Antonio, Texas. He was born on May 18, 1935 in Little Rock, Arkansas. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Ira Dell Faulkner; brothers, William, Richard and George Faulkner and sister, Betty Jo Faulkner. Clarence is survived by his loving wife of 13 years, Esther A. Faulkner; children, Leroy (Yong Ae), Steve (Debbie), Clarice Harris, Chuck, Tony (Michele), Patrick (Amanda), Michel Medrano, Margo Olivarez (Richard) and Marc Medrano (Sabine); sister, Jeroline Pletcher; brothers, Lawrence and Jack Wayne, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
CSM (Ret) Clarence Albert Faulkner served in United States Army Intelligence Command for 30 years and received numerous recognitions and awards such as the Legion of Merit.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. with a Prayer Service to begin at 7:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Funeral service will be on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Mission Park South. Interment to follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. You may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 31, 2019