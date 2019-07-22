|
November 15, 1930 - July 8, 2019
On Monday, July 8, 2019, Clarence Anthony Bolner, loving husband and father of three children, passed away at age 88.
Clarence was born November 15, 1930 in Del Rio, TX. After serving in the military, Clarence graduated as a Civil Engineer from Texas A&M in 1958 and began a career that spanned almost 50 years. Clarence married Nanallen Weaver Bolner in 1958 and together they raised three sons, Steve, Russell and Greg.
Clarence's career included work on engineering projects across Texas. In 1972, Clarence formed his own firm in San Antonio, and was active in a variety of professional Engineering associations, including President of the Texas Society of Professional Engineers and the Texas Society of Professional Surveyors.
Clarence had a passion for his family and history and he combined those to work extensively on his family genealogy while spending time with his family.
Clarence was preceded in death by his wife Nanallen. He is survived by his children, Steve Bolner and Kathy of Dallas, Russell Bolner and Terri of San Antonio, and Greg Bolner and Donna of LaGrangeville, NY. ; his six grandchildren, Bradley Bolner and Jess, Justin Bolner and Heather, Stephen Bolner and Katie, JD Bolner, G W Bolner and Piper Bolner; three great grandchildren, Noel, Barrett and Miles. A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 26th, 2019 at St. Helena Catholic Church in San Antonio at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the San Antonio A&M Club, 6205 West Ave, San Antonio, Tx. 78213.
Published in Express-News on July 22, 2019