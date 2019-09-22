Home

Clarence E. Kosub Obituary
08/12/1937 - 09/19/2019
Clarence E. Kosub went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at the age of 82 years. He was born in San Antonio, Texas on August 12, 1937 to Emil and Pauline Kosub. Clarence worked for many years for Hensley Construction and Milsap Inc., in the AT&T Buildings, until retirement. He was preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Pauline Kosub and brother, Emil Kosub. Clarence is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Mary "Bitsy" Kosub; sons, Steven Kosub (Wanda) and Carl Kosub (Kim); grandchildren, Matt Kosub (Krystal), Klintt Kosub, Sierra Henze (Tristen), Allison Kosub; great grandchildren, Kira and Easton Kosub, and Jaxsen Henze; brothers, Raymond Kosub (Etta) and Kenny Kosub (Elaine); also numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and many, many friends.

Visitation will be held at Heritage Oaks Mortuary on Tuesday, September 24th from 4:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 25th at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Hedwig Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial in Clarence's name may be made to a . To leave personal condolences for the family, please visit www. heritageoaksmortuary. Services entrusted to:
Published in Express-News on Sept. 22, 2019
