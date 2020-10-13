Clarence O. Soignet, Jr., age 70, was a native of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

He was a longtime resident of Von Ormy, Texas. Clarence passed away April 3, 2020.

He is survived by his sons, Alan Lipscomb and his wife Veronica and Chris Soignet and his wife Lisa; his two daughters, Barbara Taylor and Melissa Bartley and her husband Gordon; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; his brother, Bernard Soignet Sr. of Houma, Louisiana.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Soignet (Jenny); parents, Clarence Sr. and Pearl (Leonard) Soignet; and his daughter, Connie (Lipscomb) Andrews. Clarence served his Country and retired from the U.S. Army. He was dedicated to helping Veterans.

He volunteered his time to the VFW for over 30 years. He was a life member and belonged to Local VFW 6970, Poteet, Texas. He held many offices for the VFW over the years.

Graveside Services will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at First Memorial Park Cemetery.

Care has been entrusted to Camero Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered at www.camerofuneralhome.com