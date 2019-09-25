|
|
January 30, 1942 - September 20, 2019
Claris M. Ruptash, age 77, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born on January 30, 1942 in Nipawin, Saskatchewan, Canada, to Peter and Anne Nakonechny. Claris was smart, beautiful and influenced those closest to her. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Mark Ruptash; two sisters and one brother. Claris is survived by her husband of 58 years, Casey C. Ruptash; daughter, Lori Boutestein; brothers, Don and Bob Nakonechny; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
SERVICE
HONORING BOTH
MOTHER AND SON
FRIDAY,
SEPTEMBER 27, 2019
2:00 P.M.
PORTER LORING
NORTH CHAPEL
Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery.
