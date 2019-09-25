San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Claris Ruptash
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claris M. Ruptash


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Claris M. Ruptash Obituary
January 30, 1942 - September 20, 2019
Claris M. Ruptash, age 77, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born on January 30, 1942 in Nipawin, Saskatchewan, Canada, to Peter and Anne Nakonechny. Claris was smart, beautiful and influenced those closest to her. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Mark Ruptash; two sisters and one brother. Claris is survived by her husband of 58 years, Casey C. Ruptash; daughter, Lori Boutestein; brothers, Don and Bob Nakonechny; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

SERVICE
HONORING BOTH
MOTHER AND SON
FRIDAY,
SEPTEMBER 27, 2019
2:00 P.M.
PORTER LORING
NORTH CHAPEL

Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery.

You are invited to sign
the Guestbook at
www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Claris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary North
Download Now