Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Holy Name Catholic Church
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Rosary
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Holy Name Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Holy Name Catholic Church
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Interment
Following Services
St. Jerome Catholic Cemetery
Martinez, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Claude Dugie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claude A. Dugie


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Claude A. Dugie Obituary
June 8, 1934 - February 12, 2019

On February 12, 2019, Claude A. Dugie, 84 of San Antonio, Texas passed from this life to his eternal home with the Lord. Claude was born on June 8, 1934 in Panna Maria, Texas to Alexander P. Dugie, Sr. and Rose (Moczygemba) Dugie whom have preceded him in death along with his brothers, Bius Dugie and Clarence Dugie; brothers-in-law, Conrad Pawelek, Raymond Jurgajtis and Lambert Jurgajtis; and mother and father-in-law, Stanley and Regina Jurgajtis. On April 18, 1959 he married his sweetheart, Joan Jurgajtis in Cestohowa, Texas. Claude served proudly in the United States Army and then went on to a 35-year career with the Highway Department, now TxDOT, from which he retired. Claude never met a stranger and was very involved in his community. He served on the Finance and Building Committee's at Holy Name Catholic Church where he was a member.

He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and the South Texas Hereford Association. Claude and Joan enjoyed many years of ranching together.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 59 years, Joan Dugie; children, DeAnn Dockery (Wendell), Dana Janysek (Patrick), Doran Dugie; grandchildren, Joshua Dockery (Katy), Travis Dockery, Katelyn Dockery, Lucas Janysek, Nolan Janysek; siblings, Alex Dugie, Jr. (Bernice) and Ethel Pawelek; sisters-in-law, Beatrice Bittner (Albert), Nancy Dugie, and Anna Mae Jurgajtis; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving family and friends. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Janet Riojas for the loving care she showed Claude.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019, 12:00pm-1:00pm at

Holy Name Catholic Church
in San Antonio;
Rosary to be prayed at 1:00pm.
FUNERAL MASS
Saturday, February 16, 2019
2:00pm
Holy Name Catholic Church
San Antonio, Texas









Interment will follow at St. Jerome Catholic Cemetery in Martinez, Texas. Co-Officiants of the services will be Father Jonathan Felux and Father Martin F. Parayno.

If desired, contributions may be made to the Holy Name Catholic Church Grotto Fund, 3814 Nash Blvd., San Antonio, Texas 78223.

You are welcome to sign the online guestbook at www.finch
funeralchapels.com.

Services entrusted to
Finch Funeral Chapel, LLC.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.