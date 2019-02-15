|
|
June 8, 1934 - February 12, 2019
On February 12, 2019, Claude A. Dugie, 84 of San Antonio, Texas passed from this life to his eternal home with the Lord. Claude was born on June 8, 1934 in Panna Maria, Texas to Alexander P. Dugie, Sr. and Rose (Moczygemba) Dugie whom have preceded him in death along with his brothers, Bius Dugie and Clarence Dugie; brothers-in-law, Conrad Pawelek, Raymond Jurgajtis and Lambert Jurgajtis; and mother and father-in-law, Stanley and Regina Jurgajtis. On April 18, 1959 he married his sweetheart, Joan Jurgajtis in Cestohowa, Texas. Claude served proudly in the United States Army and then went on to a 35-year career with the Highway Department, now TxDOT, from which he retired. Claude never met a stranger and was very involved in his community. He served on the Finance and Building Committee's at Holy Name Catholic Church where he was a member.
He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and the South Texas Hereford Association. Claude and Joan enjoyed many years of ranching together.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 59 years, Joan Dugie; children, DeAnn Dockery (Wendell), Dana Janysek (Patrick), Doran Dugie; grandchildren, Joshua Dockery (Katy), Travis Dockery, Katelyn Dockery, Lucas Janysek, Nolan Janysek; siblings, Alex Dugie, Jr. (Bernice) and Ethel Pawelek; sisters-in-law, Beatrice Bittner (Albert), Nancy Dugie, and Anna Mae Jurgajtis; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving family and friends. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Janet Riojas for the loving care she showed Claude.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019, 12:00pm-1:00pm at
Holy Name Catholic Church
in San Antonio;
Rosary to be prayed at 1:00pm.
FUNERAL MASS
Saturday, February 16, 2019
2:00pm
Holy Name Catholic Church
San Antonio, Texas
Interment will follow at St. Jerome Catholic Cemetery in Martinez, Texas. Co-Officiants of the services will be Father Jonathan Felux and Father Martin F. Parayno.
If desired, contributions may be made to the Holy Name Catholic Church Grotto Fund, 3814 Nash Blvd., San Antonio, Texas 78223.
You are welcome to sign the online guestbook at www.finch
funeralchapels.com.
Services entrusted to
Finch Funeral Chapel, LLC.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 15, 2019