Claude Joseph "Cj" Fremin Jr.
1943 - 2020
Claude Joseph "Cj" Fremin, Jr. was called home on Sunday, September 6, 2020. He was born on February 8, 1943, in San Antonio, Texas, to Claude Joseph Fremin, Sr and Rita Fremin Bulgrin. The family moved to New Orleans, Louisiana, where he attended Saint Aloysius High School. Cj served in the U.S. Navy. As a young man, he returned to his birth place: San Antonio, Texas. He worked for more than 30 years at Southwestern Bell, now AT&T, in various roles including as a journeyman and a FACS Operations manager. It was during his career at Southwestern Bell that he met his devoted wife, Donna.

He and Donna spent much of their time serving at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, where he was a member of the Knights of Columbus. As a 4th degree Knight and Past Grand Knight, Cj valued all the core principles of Charity, Unity, Fraternity and Patriotism. They also served as Facilitators for the 4th Saturday lunch bunch with Mobile Loaves and Fishes, preparing food and gathering clothing for those experiencing homelessness in San Antonio.Ever the gentleman, his calming presence, wisdom and quick wit was a joy to behold. His smile would melt your cares away and give you peace instantly. He will be missed by everyone who knew and loved him.

Cj is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Donna Fremin; his sisters, Pam Marsh, Michelle Eber and Mary Chuter; and niece, Kim Biffle. Cj had a large and loving extended family whom he enjoyed. He spent time listening and laughing at their stories, including: sisters-in-law,

Lynda Leadford (Ken); Becky Pollock (Chuck); Angela Goldsbury (Kit) and Talya Hastings; and brother-in-law, Walter Gleason. He was also known as Uncle Cj to numerous nieces and nephews. SERVICES

Services will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 4201 De Zavala Rd. The Vigil Service will be at 7:00 pm on Friday, October 2, 2020. The Resurrection Mass will be at 10:00 am on Saturday, October 3, 2020 Due to current COVID restrictions, please refer to www.sfasat.org for instructions on how to register for attendance for each service and to www.missionparks.com to sign the guest book.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Mobile Loaves and Fishes at

http://sfasat.org/MLF/donate.htm or the charity of your choice.




Published in Express-News on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Vigil
07:00 PM
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
OCT
3
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 4201 De Zavala Rd
