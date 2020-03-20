|
Claude Lowrey Nabers, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 17th, 2020, 12 days before his 96th birthday.
He was born in Vernon, Texas, graduated from the University of Texas with his D.D.S. and from Northwestern University with his M.S.D .. Dr. Nabers was a member and Elder on rotation at the First Presbyerian Church in San Antonio. He also was a member of the San Antonio Country Club, the Argyle, Civilian Consultant Periodontist Brooke Army Hospital, Lackland Air Force Hospital, School of Aerospace Medicine, Periodontist Austin Chancellor's Council, Littlefield Society, and the Hermes Society. Dr. Nabers was a Diplomate of the American Board of Periodontology (Chairman 1971 ), past President Southwest Society of Periodontists, past President of the American Academy of Periodontology, co-Author with Dr. T.J. O'Leary on chapters for three textbooks, author of Periodontal Therapy Textbook published in Japanese in 1980, co-author with Dr. William Stalker on Periodontal Therapy in 1990, lifetime member of Xi Psi Phi Dental Fraternity, honorary member of Omicron Kappa Upsilon Dental Fraternity, member of local, state, and national dental societies. He also served on the American Dental Association Council on Dental Research 1992-1998. He originated and published four periodontal surgical procedures and designed a diagnostic periodontal probe named the "Nabers Probe". He presented Post Graduate courses at the following Dental Schools: Baylor U, Kansa U, Emory U, U of Pennsylvania, Indiana U, Northwestern U, Harvard U, Boston U, U of Michigan, U of California, Loma Linda U, and at regional dental meetings at Las Vegas, Montreal Canada, Buenos Aires Argentina, Bogota Colombia, Adelaide Australia, Johannesburg South Africa, and Reggio Emilia Italy. He also lectured at Monterey Mexico, Rio De Janeiro Brazil, Milan Italy, Douville France, Dublin Ireland, London England, Cape Town South Africa, Tokyo Japan, and New Zealand. He lectured in twenty eight states
and shared his clinical procedures by performing three hour live TV surgical demonstrations at the major dental meeting in Dallas, New Orleans, Philadelphia, Chicago, and San Francisco. Dr. Nabers served as the director of continuing education biannual five day courses for Periodontists at the Pankey Dental Institute in Miami (affiliate of the University of Miami). He received the following awards and honors in his lifetime: University of Texas Dental School Houston Outstanding Alumnus Award, the American Academy's Gold Medal Award, American Academy's Master Clinician Award, and their Fellowship Award, the South African Society of Periodontology's honorary membership, the European Academy of Dentistry honorary membership, the US Army outstanding civilian service medal, the Thomas Hin nan Award, the 1st James P. Hollars Distinguished Lecture Award, the 1st Lundquist memorial at Northwestern University, the 1st Jack Lyon Memorial lecture at the University of Pennsylvania. Also Dr. Nabers is listed in the American Leaders in Science, Marquis Who's Who in the South and Southwest, Who's Who in Science and Engineering, Who's Who in Medicine and Healthcare, Who's Who in America, and Who's Who in the World. Dr. Nabers is survived by his wife of 68 years, Blanche, their son Mark and his wife Cile, their children Michael, Jeffery, and Jessica, their son Brad and his wife Hanya, and his children John, Stephen, and Ben, as well as 3 great grandchildren.
The family has chosen to have a private memorial service due to the coronavirus.