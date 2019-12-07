Home

Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home
13102 North Fwy
Houston, TX 77060
(281) 443-0063
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home
13102 North Fwy
Houston, TX 77060
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home
13102 North Fwy
Houston, TX 77060
View Map
Burial
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
12:45 PM
Houston National Cemetery
Claude Wilson Sr.


1944 - 2019
Claude Wilson Sr. Obituary

On August 29, 1944, Claude Wilson, Sr., was the third child born to the late Edward and Corinne (Patterson) Wilson in San Antonio, TX.

Wilson was known for his cowboy boots, hats, and the scent of the sweet tobacco coming from his pipes. He had a quick wit and keen sense of humor. Many called him, Wilson; family called him, Bubba. Claude Wilson, Sr. made his transition on November 27, 2019.

Claude is survived by his Daughter Christine O'nell Wilson King, his son, Claude Wilson, Jr. (Latanja), Nephews Chris Donner (Ann) and Michael Donner, Niece Darnett Corinne Dearring (Edgar), Grandson Phillip Edward King and Granddaughter Jewel Marie King; Great Grandchildren Jaden Phillip King, Garron Wilson King, Grason Allen King, Cameron Aliece Russell, Jordyn Nicole Russell, Houston Linda Skye Carter, and Blaze Eli Carter, Great Nieces and Nephews Erica Donner, Brooke Williams, Amanda Garza, Edmund Dearring, Kenneth Donner, Nathaniel Donner, Derek A. Williams Jr., Chris Donner Jr., Edwin Dearring, Darren McNeil, Isaac Archer Pratt, Isabella Donner.

Funeral services will be held 11:00am Monday, December 9, 2019 at Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home.

Burial will follow at Houston National Cemetery with military honors at 12:45pm.

Family will receive friends on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home from 2:00pm until 5:00pm.

Published in Express-News on Dec. 7, 2019
