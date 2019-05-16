Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coldren Crates Funeral Home
205 West Sandusky Street
Findlay, OH 45840
(419) 668-6149
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Coldren Crates Funeral Home
205 West Sandusky Street
Findlay, OH 45840
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church
617 West Main Cross Street
Findlay, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Claudine Cervenka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claudine Cervenka


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Claudine Cervenka Obituary
June 4, 1929 - May 9, 2019
Claudine Cervenka, age 89, of Findlay, Ohio, passed away peacefully on May 9, 2019.

Born Dorothy Claudine Alexander on June 4, 1929 in Waelder, Texas, Claudine was the daughter of Claude and Bertha (Gunn) Alexander. She married Albert Cervenka on November 21, 1955 at St. Christopher Catholic Church in Houston, Texas and together they enjoyed 61 years of marriage. She is survived by her daughter, Dr. Susan Alexander of Denver, Colorado; her sons, Mark

Cervenka of Danville, California and Dennis Cervenka of Charleston, South Carolina; her grand- daughters, Amanda Montague of Orcas Island, Washington and Kelsey Montague of Denver, Colorado; and her great grand-daughter, Willa Lighthill of Orcas Island, Washington. Claudine was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Cervenka; her brother, Hollis Wilbur Alexander; and her parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday May 24, 2019 at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 617 West Main Cross Street, Findlay, Ohio. Visitation with the family will be on Thursday May 23, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Coldren-Crates Funeral Home, Findlay, Ohio.

Claudine will be interred at St. Michael's Cemetery Columbarium. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church or a .
Published in Express-News on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now