|
|
June 4, 1929 - May 9, 2019
Claudine Cervenka, age 89, of Findlay, Ohio, passed away peacefully on May 9, 2019.
Born Dorothy Claudine Alexander on June 4, 1929 in Waelder, Texas, Claudine was the daughter of Claude and Bertha (Gunn) Alexander. She married Albert Cervenka on November 21, 1955 at St. Christopher Catholic Church in Houston, Texas and together they enjoyed 61 years of marriage. She is survived by her daughter, Dr. Susan Alexander of Denver, Colorado; her sons, Mark
Cervenka of Danville, California and Dennis Cervenka of Charleston, South Carolina; her grand- daughters, Amanda Montague of Orcas Island, Washington and Kelsey Montague of Denver, Colorado; and her great grand-daughter, Willa Lighthill of Orcas Island, Washington. Claudine was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Cervenka; her brother, Hollis Wilbur Alexander; and her parents.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday May 24, 2019 at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 617 West Main Cross Street, Findlay, Ohio. Visitation with the family will be on Thursday May 23, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Coldren-Crates Funeral Home, Findlay, Ohio.
Claudine will be interred at St. Michael's Cemetery Columbarium. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church or a .
Published in Express-News on May 16, 2019