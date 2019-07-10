Home

POWERED BY

Services
MeadowLawn Funeral Home, Crematory and Cemetery
5611 E. Houston
San Antonio, TX 78220
(210) 661-3991
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
MeadowLawn Funeral Home, Crematory and Cemetery
5611 E. Houston
San Antonio, TX 78220
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
MeadowLawn Funeral Home, Crematory and Cemetery
5611 E. Houston
San Antonio, TX 78220
View Map
Interment
Following Services
MeadowLawn Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Clay Burris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clay Edward Burris


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clay Edward Burris Obituary
July 12, 1930 - July 7, 2019
Clay Edward Burris was born July 12, 1930 in Plattsburgh, Missouri to Gertie R.(Jefferson) Tate and Melvin Burris. He passed away on July 7, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas.
Clay attended school in Plattsburgh and Kansas City, Missouri. After graduating high school, he enlisted in the US Air Force and served proudly for 30 years, achieving the rank of Senior Master Sergeant.
He obeyed the Gospel and became a member of the Dellcrest Church of Christ and served faithfully until his death.
A visitation will be held from 5:00PM-8:00PM Thursday, July 11, 2019 at MeadowLawn Funeral Home, 5611 E. Houston St. The funeral service is scheduled for 10:00AM Friday, July 12, 2019 at MeadowLawn Funeral Home with interment to follow at MeadowLawn Memorial Park.
To leave a note for the family please go to www.meadowlawn.net and select obituaries.
Published in Express-News on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of MeadowLawn Funeral Home, Crematory and Cemetery
Download Now