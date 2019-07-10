|
July 12, 1930 - July 7, 2019
Clay Edward Burris was born July 12, 1930 in Plattsburgh, Missouri to Gertie R.(Jefferson) Tate and Melvin Burris. He passed away on July 7, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas.
Clay attended school in Plattsburgh and Kansas City, Missouri. After graduating high school, he enlisted in the US Air Force and served proudly for 30 years, achieving the rank of Senior Master Sergeant.
He obeyed the Gospel and became a member of the Dellcrest Church of Christ and served faithfully until his death.
A visitation will be held from 5:00PM-8:00PM Thursday, July 11, 2019 at MeadowLawn Funeral Home, 5611 E. Houston St. The funeral service is scheduled for 10:00AM Friday, July 12, 2019 at MeadowLawn Funeral Home with interment to follow at MeadowLawn Memorial Park.
To leave a note for the family please go to www.meadowlawn.net and select obituaries.
Published in Express-News on July 10, 2019