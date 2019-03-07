|
|
September 11, 1924 - March 4, 2019
Clayton John Lutz, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully Monday, March 4, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. A lifelong resident of the Alamo City, Clayton was the oldest of the nine children of Milton and Josephine (Rihn) Lutz, He attended St. Ann's Elementary School and was a 1941 graduate of Central Catholic High School. Following graduation Clayton worked with his father until the United States entered World War II after the attack on Pearl Harbor when he immediately wanted to enlist. Even though he was not initially accepted, this member of The Greatest Generation ultimately served in the U.S. Army where he rose to the rank of Second Corporal in an Engineering Unit and supervised a squad of 12 men in the construction and repair of roads, bridges that enabled Patton's Third Army to march across France and into Berlin. After victory was achieved in Europe, his unit was sent to Okinawa, where he was eventually discharged and returned home to San Antonio.
He immediately enrolled in classes at St. Mary's University, then transferred to Texas A&M in September 1946 to pursue a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He graduated from A&M in June 1949. He went to work for George R. Rhine Company, where he remained for 20 years. Following Mr. Rhine's retirement, Clayton bought Mr. Rhine's company and operated his own engineering firm for another ten years. Eventually, he merged his business with the A.J. Monier Company where he continued his career until he retired in 2008 at age 83. During his career he designed mechanical HVAC systems for many churches, schools and hospitals in the San Antonio area, including main Methodist Hospital, UT Health Science Center, and Windcrest Mall (now Rackspace).
Clayton met the love of his life, Mary Phyllis Fox - his "Wild Irish Rose" - in February 1948 on a blind date arranged by his longtime friend, Willie Tshirhart. They were married on January 2, 1950. Clayton and Phyllis started their family on Thanksgiving Day, 1950 when oldest child, Suzanne Marie was born. Other children soon followed: John Christopher, Aimee Claire, Madeleine Therese, Adrienne Louise, and Monique Cecile. Throughout his life, Clayton was guided by his strong Catholic faith, and the love of his country and family.
Clayton is survived by his wife, Phyllis, and children, Suzanne Lutz Benavides, Aimee Lutz Bromley (Ernest Bromley), Madeleine Lutz Lyman, (Gordon Lyman), Adrienne Lutz Bosse (Don Bosse), Monique Lutz Castano (Victor M. Castano). He took great pride in his ten grandchildren, Brian Lutz, Jennifer Lutz Tracey, Amanda Benavides Carter, Dominique Valdez, Jason Bosse, Kyle Bosse, Merium Valdez, Nicolas Bromley, Victor C. Castano, Blake Castano, and took great joy in his great-grandchildren, Preston Tracey, Olivia Pruett, Noah Carter, Jackson Pruett, Magnolia Bosse, Milo Carter, and Royce Bosse.
FUNERAL SERVICES
Services will be held at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church on Monday, March 11, with visitation from 9:30-10:30AM, Rosary at 10:30AM followed immediately by the Mass of Resurrection. A reception with the family will follow immediately in the Madonna Room.
MEMORIAL CONTRIBUTIONS
In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made to Children's Bereavement Center of South Texas, 205 W. Olmos Dr., San Antonio, TX 78212.
Condolences may be sent to the Lutz family at www.theangelusfuneralhome.
com
Published in Express-News on Mar. 7, 2019