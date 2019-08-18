|
August 12, 2019
Sister Clemence Ribitzki, CDP, entered eternal life on August 12, 2019 at the age of 92. She was born on December 8, 1926 in Rosebud, Texas (near Westphalia.) She was the sixth of 15 children born to Anton and Veronica (Cañik) Ribitzki. She professed first vows as a Sister of Divine Providence on June 22, 1948. The rich life lessons Sister learned while living on the family farm were utilized throughout her 71 years of religious life.
She learned about sound planning and good common sense from her parents. Her intelligence, aptitude for accuracy and impeccable organizational skills were evident in her service to her congregation and various schools in Texas, including St. Anthony School and the Edgewood Independent School District in San Antonio.
The Rosary will be Monday, August 19, 2019, at 4:00 p.m., the Wake will be at 6:30 p.m. A Mass of Resurrection will be Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. All services will be in Annunciation Chapel at Our Lady of the Lake Convent Center.
In lieu of flowers, you may make a memorial contribution to the Sisters of Divine Providence, 515 S.W. 24th Street, San Antonio, TX 78207-4619.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 18, 2019