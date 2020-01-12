|
Clement William Machacek, born 9/28/1934 to Františka Němcova and Jan W. Machacek, on the Granger, Tx farm of his maternal grandparents (Czechoslovakian immigrants) died 10/25/2019 in San Antonio, Tx. Clement, the fifth of seven children, was welcomed to Saints Cyril and Methodius (SSCM) Church through baptismal and confirmation. He was educated in SSCM School learning arithmetic, and to read and write Czech and Latin. Clement cherished his Czech family, community and heritage. Blessed with intellectual curiosity, Clement taught himself English, as well as other languages, and excelled in American and Czech history.
Clement's high overall test scores enabled him entrance into the US Air Force; his facility with language gave him an edge over others. He entered the military in 1953 during The Korean War. His multiple language skills served the Air Force well during the Cold War. Clement, a pilot, flew missions during The Vietnam War and thereafter.
Returning to San Antonio, Tx in the early 1970's, Clement mastered yet another language, the binary language of computers. He used that skill at the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center at Lackland Airforce base and as well as with work at Datapoint, a private employer in San Antonio offering computer services and systems integrations in USA and Europe.
In 1990, Clement was ordered to active duty in support of operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm. It was there that Clement found 200 Czech allied soldiers in an encampment in Saudi Arabia.
After release from active duty, Clement was contacted by Omnipol, a company based in Prague, CZ, specializing in trading of defense and aerospace equipment. He taught Czech military how to fly planes and use computers that had been purchased from America; with manual instructions in English, often indecipherable by Czechs.
In 2013, Clement and his wife, Debbie G. Asbury, created a small farm, "Statek," at their home in New Braunfels, Tx where they grew organic vegetables, herbs and tended bees. Clement maintained his love of the Czech language and his Czech heritage through friendships in The Czech Republic via Skype. However, Clement's homeland and heart will always proudly be American.
Clement's Memorial Service will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Sts. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Granger, TX.
A "Keepsake" video can be viewed at: gabrielsfuneral.com/obituary/clement-machacek