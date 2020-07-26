Cleotilde Trevino Lopez, 77, passed away on July 21, 2020 in San Antonio, TX. She was born on April 20, 1943 in San Antonio to parents Juan Trevino and Felice Trevino.

Cleotilde was preceded in death by Eddie Lopez - husband, Juan Trevino - father, Felice Trevino - mother, Eddie Lopez Jr. - son, Rudolfo Trevino - brother.

Cleotilde is survived by her daughter Feliz Lopez, nieces, nephews and many friends. She was a member of Lytle Memorial Auxiliary 12041. She was known for her great cooking especially her stacked enchiladas. She was a great influence to all those around her and well know for her motherly love.

Visitation will be held at Monday, July 27, 2020, from 2:00PM to 9:00PM. Rosary will be recited at 7:00PM, Monday, July 27, 2020 at the Hurley funeral home chapel. Mass will be celebrated at St. Andrews Catholic Church Tuesday, July 27, 2020 at 10:00AM with interment to follow, in San Jose Cemetery, San Antonio TX.

Masks are required to attend services at Hurley funeral Home and St. Andrews Catholic Church.

