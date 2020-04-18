|
Clifford Andrew "Cliff" Gray, Jr. was born in San Antonio, Texas and died in Southlake, Texas.
He enjoyed reading, model trains, fishing, Rockport, history, photography, genealogy, and traveling. Above all, Mr. Gray enjoyed being around family and loving his four-legged companion, Paco.
Mr. Gray is survived by his daughters, Joan Robinson (Gayle, Jr.) and Susan Hogan (Rodney); sons, Richard Gray (Celeste), Carl Gray (Debby), and James Gray; brother, Robert (Nancy).
He also leaves to cherish his memory his 15 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren with one on the way, and many nieces and nephews.
Mr. Gray is preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Mildred; mother, Vera; father, Cliff, Sr.; aunts, Ethel and Bya.
The family would like to give thanks to Marshall Manor Nurses and CNA's and Marshall Homecare and Hospice for their outstanding care. Very special thanks to Ronda, Jessica, and Ann for their love and compassion.
Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, online condolences can be made to www.downsfuneralhome.com
Published in Express-News on Apr. 18, 2020