Clifford Charles Fehrenbach, Jr. went to be with the Lord on November 27, 2019, at the age of 83. He was born on December 11, 1935 in San Antonio, TX.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Maida Fehrenbach, Sr.; daughter, Betty Linn Kloesel and granddaughter, Kristi Rae Fehrenbach. Clifford is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Rose M. Fehrenbach; children, Clifford Charles Fehrenbach, III (Angela) and Shelly Marie Hoyo (James); sister, Betty Gnader; son-in-law, Curtis Kloesel; 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Service will be on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Mission Park South. Interment to follow at Mission Burial Park South.
Published in Express-News on Dec. 1, 2019