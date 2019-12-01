Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Mission Park South
Interment
Following Services
Mission Burial Park South
Resources
More Obituaries for Clifford Fehrenbach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clifford Charles Fehrenbach Jr.


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clifford Charles Fehrenbach Jr. Obituary

Clifford Charles Fehrenbach, Jr. went to be with the Lord on November 27, 2019, at the age of 83. He was born on December 11, 1935 in San Antonio, TX.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Maida Fehrenbach, Sr.; daughter, Betty Linn Kloesel and granddaughter, Kristi Rae Fehrenbach. Clifford is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Rose M. Fehrenbach; children, Clifford Charles Fehrenbach, III (Angela) and Shelly Marie Hoyo (James); sister, Betty Gnader; son-in-law, Curtis Kloesel; 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

Funeral Service will be on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Mission Park South. Interment to follow at Mission Burial Park South.

You may sign the

online guestbook at

www.missionparks.com.

Published in Express-News on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clifford's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -