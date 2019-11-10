|
|
Clifford J. Nelson went to be with the Lord on 11/4/19 in Boerne, Texas. He was born on 6/26/32 in Van Buren, Missouri to Arvil Nelson and Delphia Burnham Nelson. Clifford was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Joan Anz Nelson. He is survived by his daughters, Deborah Nelson and Laura Michalec (Don); sons, Chris Nelson (Monica) Gary Biesenbach; grandchildren, Cody James Nelson, Donnie Michalec, Megan Michalec, Jordyn Biesenbach, Regina Biesenbach, and Madelyn Biesenbach; sisters, Naida Thurman, and Maxine Pfiefer; and brother, Phillip "Butch" Nelson (Pam). SERVICES Visitation will be held on Monday, 11/11/19 beginning at 1:00pm, with a chapel service at 2:00pm at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North. Interment will follow at Mission Retama Cemetery. For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the at www.missionparks.com in the Tributes section.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 10, 2019