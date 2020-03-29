Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home
705 N. Locust
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 382-6622
Resources
More Obituaries for CLIFFORD CEDOTAL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CLIFFORD JOSEPH CEDOTAL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CLIFFORD JOSEPH CEDOTAL Obituary

Clifford Joseph Cedotal, 70, of Lewisville, Texas, passed away on March 21, 2020, in Grapevine, Texas. He was born on November 15, 1949 to Hayward and Margaret Cedotal.

He graduated from San Antonio's Brackenridge HS in 1968 and joined the U.S. Marines. He served overseas during the Vietnam War from 1969 to 1971. Cliff married Frances A. Isaac on February 18, 1972. In December 1971, he started his 27 year career in San Antonio as a police officer. In 1998, Cliff and Fran moved to Lewisville and Cliff started a position with the Denton County DA's Office as a criminal investigator. He retired in 2012, after 41 years in law enforcement.

Cliff spent his retirement focused on protecting and caring for his family. Cliff was a funny, generous, open-hearted man who loved family. "Pa's" light burns bright in the many lessons he taught his kids and grandkids.

Cliff is survived by his wife, Frances Cedotal (Isaac); children, Valerie Villa and husband Paul, Vanessa Compton and husband Doc, Keith Cedotal and partner Doug Magditch, and Victoria Maroney and husband Ryan; and very loved grandchildren, Alexa Villarreal, Nolan Villa, Harrison Maroney, Madelyn Maroney, and Everett Maroney.

Published in Express-News on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CLIFFORD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -