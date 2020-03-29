|
Clifford Joseph Cedotal, 70, of Lewisville, Texas, passed away on March 21, 2020, in Grapevine, Texas. He was born on November 15, 1949 to Hayward and Margaret Cedotal.
He graduated from San Antonio's Brackenridge HS in 1968 and joined the U.S. Marines. He served overseas during the Vietnam War from 1969 to 1971. Cliff married Frances A. Isaac on February 18, 1972. In December 1971, he started his 27 year career in San Antonio as a police officer. In 1998, Cliff and Fran moved to Lewisville and Cliff started a position with the Denton County DA's Office as a criminal investigator. He retired in 2012, after 41 years in law enforcement.
Cliff spent his retirement focused on protecting and caring for his family. Cliff was a funny, generous, open-hearted man who loved family. "Pa's" light burns bright in the many lessons he taught his kids and grandkids.
Cliff is survived by his wife, Frances Cedotal (Isaac); children, Valerie Villa and husband Paul, Vanessa Compton and husband Doc, Keith Cedotal and partner Doug Magditch, and Victoria Maroney and husband Ryan; and very loved grandchildren, Alexa Villarreal, Nolan Villa, Harrison Maroney, Madelyn Maroney, and Everett Maroney.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 29, 2020