Clifford Lee Gottman passed away on August 27, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born on August 10, 1940 in Quincy, Illinois to Chauncey Bernard Gottman and Thelma Lee Bross Gottman and spent his childhood in Palmyra, Missouri. Mr. Gottman was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 44 years, Rebecca Katherine Ihnken Gottman. He is survived by his daughter, Jodi Lee Sacks (John); son, David Gottman (Linda); sisters, Bonnie Weekley (Ken) and Willa Hendricks (Jimmy); brothers, Bill Gottman (Jan), Philip Gottman (Margie), Jim Gottman (Sally), John Gottman (Louise) and Matt Gottman (DeAnn); and numerous nieces & nephews. He worked as a histopathology technician in the Air Force, retiring as a Master Sergeant, and in civilian life.

SERVICES

Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 6:00pm-9:00pm at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North.

Funeral Services will be on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 1:00pm at Our Savior Lutheran Church, with entombment to follow in the Mission Burial Park North Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to ABODE Contemplative Care for the Dying.