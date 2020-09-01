Clifford Lee Kochheiser, 89, of San Antonio passed away Friday, August 14, 2020. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Trinity United Methodist Church at 12:45 PM, with committal to follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.

Clifford Lee Kochheiser was born July 8, 1931 in Dayton, Ohio to parents Ira and Gladys Kochheiser. He served his country as an Air Force pilot and retired as a Major. He and his wife Shirley had four children, and he was an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church.

He was a member of San Antonio Northside Lions Club. As an avid biker and walker, Clifford was a member of the American Volkssport Association. He also enjoyed woodworking as a hobby.

Clifford is survived by his children, Mark Kochheiser and his wife Karen, Bruce Kochheiser and his wife Sofia, Claudia Burge and her husband Byron, and Kerry Kochheiser; his grandchildren, Amy Kochheiser, Zoe Kochheiser, Levi Kochheiser, Kayley Kochheiser, Austin Burge, Natalie Thunderbolt and her husband Jake, and Mika Kochheiser; his great-grandchildren, Maverick Thunderbolt and Scarlett Thunderbolt; his cousin, Kenneth Bower; and his cousin-in-law, Holly Drummond, her husband Bud, and their daughter Julie Deininger.

Clifford was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Kochheiser.

Instead of floral remembrances, the family suggests that donations can be made to Trinity United Methodist Church at 6800 Wurzbach Road, San Antonio, TX 78240 or https://www.tumcsa.net/[1] to honor Clifford's memory.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of the staff of Holt & Holt Funeral Home of Boerne.

