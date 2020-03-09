|
|
Clifford Wayne Witherspoon, born December 26, 1933 in Ferris, Texas, passed March 7, 2020. Wayne was raised on his Father's large farming operation and graduated from Ferris High School in 1950 at the age of 16. He continued his education at Arlington State College in 1952, Texas A&M 1954 and Mortuary School 1957. He served 2 years active duty in the Army as a 2nd Lieutenant. He majored in Agronomy at A&M, however, only utilized that degree for 3 months, working on the farm for his Dad. He realized he wanted to be in the funeral business, and attended Mortuary School in Dallas. He excelled in this field, earning a 100 average. He soon worked for Dudley M. Hughes Funeral Home in Dallas for several years. He was hired quickly because he also played the Piano and Organ. While there he got acquainted with Jack Diamond, a salesman for Batesville Casket Company. Jack told him of a large territory available and needed a salesman. The territory was South Texas, so he moved to San Antonio in 1969 where he remained even after retirement. He loved San Antonio. In 1985 he was inducted into the Master's Club which was the highest honor for a Batesville Casket Company sales representative. He was also a John W. Hillenbrand award winner in 1995 and 1996. During his 36 years with Batesville Casket Company he travelled more than 1,500,000 miles and made over 15,000 sales calls.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents Clell and Juanita Witherspoon and sister Metta Mae Britton. He is survived by his brother, Kenneth Eugene Witherspoon; nieces and nephews, Cynthia Ann Tucker, Billy Dwayne Wickliffe, Jacqueline Sue Frank and Janajean Witherspoon.FUNERAL SERVICEWEDNESDAY,MARCH 11, 20202:00 P.M.PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH
Honorary Pallbearers: Michael Hoffman, Greg Medcalf, Terry Goldman, Tim Markham, Hector Alaniz, Marco De La Torres. John Harp will officiate. Interment will follow in Ferris Memorial Park North in Ferris, Texas on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com
Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Mar. 9, 2020