San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Porter Loring North Chapel
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Porter Loring North Chapel
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
View Map

Clifford Wayne Witherspoon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers

Clifford Wayne Witherspoon, born December 26, 1933 in Ferris, Texas, passed March 7, 2020. Wayne was raised on his Father's large farming operation and graduated from Ferris High School in 1950 at the age of 16. He continued his education at Arlington State College in 1952, Texas A&M 1954 and Mortuary School 1957. He served 2 years active duty in the Army as a 2nd Lieutenant. He majored in Agronomy at A&M, however, only utilized that degree for 3 months, working on the farm for his Dad. He realized he wanted to be in the funeral business, and attended Mortuary School in Dallas. He excelled in this field, earning a 100 average. He soon worked for Dudley M. Hughes Funeral Home in Dallas for several years. He was hired quickly because he also played the Piano and Organ. While there he got acquainted with Jack Diamond, a salesman for Batesville Casket Company. Jack told him of a large territory available and needed a salesman. The territory was South Texas, so he moved to San Antonio in 1969 where he remained even after retirement. He loved San Antonio. In 1985 he was inducted into the Master's Club which was the highest honor for a Batesville Casket Company sales representative. He was also a John W. Hillenbrand award winner in 1995 and 1996. During his 36 years with Batesville Casket Company he travelled more than 1,500,000 miles and made over 15,000 sales calls.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents Clell and Juanita Witherspoon and sister Metta Mae Britton. He is survived by his brother, Kenneth Eugene Witherspoon; nieces and nephews, Cynthia Ann Tucker, Billy Dwayne Wickliffe, Jacqueline Sue Frank and Janajean Witherspoon.

FUNERAL SERVICE

WEDNESDAY,

MARCH 11, 2020

2:00 P.M.

PORTER LORING

MORTUARY NORTH

Honorary Pallbearers: Michael Hoffman, Greg Medcalf, Terry Goldman, Tim Markham, Hector Alaniz, Marco De La Torres. John Harp will officiate. Interment will follow in Ferris Memorial Park North in Ferris, Texas on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with

Published in Express-News on Mar. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clifford's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary North
Download Now