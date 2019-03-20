|
|
August 24, 1932 - March 14, 2019
Clifton Alfonso Flieller, beloved and cherished husband, father, grandfather and friend to many, went to be with the Lord on March 14, 2019 at the age of 86 years. Clifton was born August 24, 1932 on the Flieller family farm in Poth, TX to Alphonse and Clara Flieller.
He wore many hats. He worked at Saunders furniture where he met Gracie Moy, his future wife of 60 years. Clifton and Gracie were married on December 27, 1952.
Soon after his marriage, he served in the US Army from 1953 to 1955 in Germany as a translator.
Following his service in the Army, he was a mail carrier, manager for Western Auto in Karnes City and later a manager at Stimson Furniture in Kenedy.
Clifton was a little league baseball announcer, member of the Lions Club, the Kenedy Rotary Club and board member of Head Start. He also served as a cub scout master for 4 years. He was active in the St Cornelius parish as a lector, sacristician, CCD instructor, and a member of the Knights of Columbus for over 50 years and treasurer for 15 years.
Clifton's family was everything to him. He attended all of the kids' basketball games and let the referees know when he disagreed with their calls! His grandchildren meant the world to him and he was their greatest supporter.
He loved raising cattle at the family farm, keeping it well maintained and making sure the stock tank was stocked with catfish.
His passion was to go on RV camping trips with Gracie. They frequently traveled for a month at a time, seeing many places across the United States including several National Parks, with Fun Valley in Colorado being their favorite destination. Clifton could tell you in great detail about the highways and mountain passes on many of the Colorado trips.
Clifton is preceded in death by his wife, Gracie. He is survived by his sister, Marilyn Millikin, his son, Bruce and wife Janet, his daughter, Sharon McGlothing and husband Michael, and grandchildren, Jared Flieller, Andrew Flieller, Allison McGlothing and Megan McGlothing, his companion, Gladys Bordovsky, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family expresses their heartfelt gratitude to Dr Tim Hernandez, Dr Mark Canales and Dr Melissa Isbell for their extraordinary care and unlimited compassion for Dad. They truly worked miracles over the years. The family also expresses their heartfelt gratitude to the doctors and nurses of VITAS Hospice for their compassionate care.
Clifton left the world better than he found it, touching more peoples' lives than anyone will ever know. He always greeted people with a big smile and a bear-sized handshake. He had a hearty laugh and engaging conversation and never knew a stranger. He will be greatly missed.
Visitation will begin at 5:00pm, Friday, March 22, 2019 at Rhodes Funeral Home in Karnes City followed by a Rosary at 7:00pm. The funeral Mass will be held at 10:00am, March 23, 2019 at St. Cornelius Catholic Church in Karnes City with burial following at the Falls City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St Cornelius Alter Society, 801 Muecke Drive, Karnes City, TX 78118, or St Cornelius Knights of Columbus Council #6782, 517 E. Calvert Ave, Karnes City, TX 78118.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 20, 2019