October 23, 1931 - August 29, 2019
Clifton F. Anderson, age 87, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019 in San Antonio. Clif was born on October 23, 1931 in Chicago, Illinois to Peg Olsen and George Anderson.
Raised in Dayton, Ohio, Clif was the second oldest of five brothers and sisters. They lived in the same neighborhood as the Wright brothers, who became family friends. He graduated from Miami of Ohio University where he enjoyed membership in the SAE fraternity and graduated with a degree in Business. He then went on to make lifelong friends through his years of service as a pilot in the United States Air Force, which ultimately brought him to San Antonio where he met his wife, Betty.
In San Antonio, he built an insurance business that spanned 60 years and became a trusted insurance advisor to many business owners & professionals. With Betty by his side, he raised two boys and blessed them with many life-shaping opportunities and instilled within them an appreciation for honest, hard work. In his later years, he enjoyed traveling the world with Betty and going to the country on weekends to work at the ranch. More recently, Clif faced the challenge of Dementia / Alzheimer's, making the best of the situation with his usual enthusiasm & grace. He was a long-time member of the Texas Cavaliers, the San Antonio Country Club, and First Presbyterian Church, and he enjoyed Friday lunches at the Conopus Club.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George & Peg Anderson; and by his sister, Carol Gerber. Clif is survived by his wife, Margaret "Betty" Anderson; sons, Bryan Anderson and his wife, Shelly, Reverend Whit Anderson and his wife, Heather; two grandchildren, Abbey & Nicholas; sisters, Georgene Sechrist, Judy Thomas; brother, Steve Anderson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
MEMORIAL SERVICE
THURSDAY
SEPTEMBER 5, 2019
11:00 a.m.
FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
404 N. ALAMO ST. 78205
Rev. Scott Simpson will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Texas Cavaliers Charitable Foundation, 1250 NE Loop 410, Suite 234, San Antonio, Texas 78209; the Glenn Biggs Institute for Alzheimer's & Neurodegenerative Diseases, UTHSA Biggs Institute, 7703 Floyd Curl Drive, San Antonio, Texas 78229; or the .
