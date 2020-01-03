San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
4:00 PM
Porter Loring McCullough
1101 McCullough Avenue
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
7:00 PM
Porter Loring McCullough
1101 McCullough Avenue
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Community Bible Church
2477 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Detective Clifton J. Martinez


1968 - 2019
Detective Clifton J. Martinez Obituary

Detective Clifton J. Martinez ended his watch on December 21, 2019 at the age of 50. Clifton was born to Albert J. Martinez and Bette J. Graves on December 31, 1968 in San Antonio, TX.

He was preceded in death by his mother and his sister, Cynthia Jean Martinez. Clifton is survived by his father; stepmother, Cathy J. Martinez; brother, Dennis J. Martinez (Maria Akalovsky-Martinez); nieces, Pauline Glushko, Elissa Martinez and Cassiopeia Martinez; step-brother, Christopher Brian Smith and his daughter Emily, step-brother Jonathan Lee Smith (Elizabeth) and their son, Hayden; and dear family friend, Ellen McCann. Clifton is also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, family friends and his Brothers & Sisters in Blue. Ever since Clifton was a young boy, he wanted to be a police officer. During his senior year at Highlands High School, Clifton trained as a Police Explorer. He went on to serve the Bexar County Sheriff's Office as a reserve officer, and shortly after that, he joined the San Antonio Independent School District Police Department. There, he spent 28 years rising up the ranks, becoming a Detective.

Clifton would have celebrated his 51st birthday December 31.Clifton loved his family, his pets, the San Antonio Missions, the outdoors and fishing in both the fresh waters of Calaveras Lake, and the deep sea along the Texas Gulf Coast. He enjoyed travelling, and often surprised his brother Dennis with unexpected visits. Cliff also helped his father work on his collection of classic cars.

As a detective for the school district, Clifton's focus was technical investigation and specialized projects, but he also mentored the children he was charged with protecting. When children began to go astray, Clifton would steer them back on the right path. Many parents of children mentored by Clifton have reached out that he will be greatly missed.

He was a highly respected member of the SAISD Police Department.

Friends of Clifton described him as "a genuinely good person," "consistently kind," "everyone's friend" and "an incredible officer."Detective Clifton Martinez will be buried next to his mother and sister at a cemetery on the Southeast Side.The Cliff Martinez Memorial Scholarship has been established to support SAISD students in Police Explorer programs who are pursuing careers as a Police Officer. This scholarship serves as a tribute to the work and life of SAISD Detective Cliff Martinez. To contribute to this scholarship fund, go to the SAISD Foundation donate page and write Cliff Martinez Scholarship in the comments box. Contributions can also be mailed to the SAISD Foundation at 2411 San Pedro, San Antonio, TX 78212 (noting Cliff Martinez Scholarship on the memo line of the check.)

VISITATION MONDAY, JANUARY 6, 2020 4:00 PM PORTER LORING CHAPEL EVENING SERVICE MONDAY, JANUARY 6, 2020 7:00 PM PORTER LORING

MORTUARY FUNERAL SERVICE TUESDAY,

JANUARY 7, 2020 10:00 AM COMMUNITY BIBLE CHURCH 2477 N LOOP 1604 E.

Published in Express-News on Jan. 3, 2020
