April 15, 2019
Clifton Junus "Jack" Low, 75, of St. Hedwig, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019. Clifton is survived by his adoring family, wife, Connie Rae Low, mother, Lunetta Low, daughter, Melissa Gayle Johnson, grandson, Devon Johnson, sisters, Dorothy Jean Polk, Betty Lu Vaughan, Patricia Ann (Jay) Edmiston and Phyllis Kay Low. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019 in Seydler-Hill Funeral Home with Elder Vance Rogers officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. prior to the service in the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Grace Primitive Baptist Church, c/o Vance Rogers, 1100 Woodlawn St., Lockhart, 78644, or Boysville www.boysvilletexas.org. Friends may leave their condolences to the family by visiting www.seydlerhillfuneral
home.com.
Services are under the care and direction of Seydler-Hill Funeral Home.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 19, 2019