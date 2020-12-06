Clorita A. Joseph, age 80, of St. Hedwig, Texas passed away on November 30, 2020.

She was born on November 11, 1940 in Lafayette, Louisiana to Herbert C. and Helen (Thompson) Lawrence. Clorita was a loving wife, mother, and faithful servant of the Lord. Clorita touched many lives as an educator with 38 years in the Edgewood School District. She was a member of Alamo Area Alliance of Black School Educators (AAABSE). Clorita was a devoted parishioner to Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary in St. Hedwig, Texas where she sang in the choir and contributed her time to various parish ministries. In the last several years of her life, Clorita maintained her joy and positivity as she lived with Vascular Dementia. Clorita was loved dearly by everyone who knew her and will be greatly missed. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of more than 50 years, Ray N. Joseph, and parents. She is survived by and will be missed by her loving daughters, Diantha Riker (Sam) and Stephanie Joseph; brother, August Lawrence (Jacqueline); sister, Lorraine Leonard (Bill); many loving nieces, nephews, other family, and friends.

The family will have a private graveside service at Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date when it is safe for family and friends to gather.

Father Bill Zadora to officiate. Interment to follow at the Annunciation of the BVM Catholic Cemetery in St. Hedwig, Texas. Memorial contributions may be made by way of masses or donations to the Alzheimer's Association. http://act.alz.org/goto/Clorita_Joseph