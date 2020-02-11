|
|
Clyde Burton Bailey joined our Creator February 8, 2020. Born July 5, 1955, in Dallas to Clyde Lester and Floye Faye Bailey. Survived in life by wife Cecilia D. Bailey, sons Kevin Lester Bailey and Stephen Robert Bailey, and siblings:
Wilson Bailey of Houston, Becky Bailey Knauer of Lavon, and Tracy Bailey of Garland, and numerous nieces and nephews. Clyde was a 1973 Garland High School graduate and SMU graduate of Accounting, later earning his CPA and Financial Advisor certifications. Always a devoted husband and father, Clyde made family his first priority. He was supporting, loving, and encouraging. Family and friends are welcome to support the family and each other 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Mission Park North Funeral Home, 3401 Cherry Ridge, San Antonio, TX 78230.
FUNERAL CHURCH SERVICE: THURSDAY, FEBRUARY. 13, 2020 at 1:30 PM
University United Methodist Church5084 De Zavala RoadSan Antonio, Texas 78249
Burial will follow funeral services at Mission Burial Park North, 20900 IH 20 West, San Antonio 78257. In lieu of flowers, donations in Clyde's memory may be made to his Church (listed above), or to the National Kidney
Foundation.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 11, 2020