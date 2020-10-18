Lieutenant Colonel Clyde L. Morrison, Ret. age 89 of San Antonio passed away May 13, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Catherine Anne Morrison, sons Kevin, Kenneth (Deanna) and Keith (Laura); Grandchildren Kyle (Amy), Nicole (Brent), Amy (Cody), Patrick, Austin and Kaitlyn; seven great grandchildren. Col. Morrison served his country with over twenty years of service in the U.S. Army Field Artillery. Among many schools and assignments, Col. Morrison was selected for attendance at the Army's Command and General Staff college followed by command of the 2nd Battalion 16th Artillery. Col. Morrison served two tours of duty in Vietnam. Among his many service medals and commendations are the Legion of Merit, Bronze star with Oak Leaf Cluster, Meritorious Service with Oak Leaf Cluster, Army Commendation and Vietnamese Honor medal. Col. Morrison graduated from St. Mary's University, where he played four years of varsity baseball and received his B.S. in Chemistry and later obtained his master's from Sam Houston State University. After his military career, Col. Morrison taught math and algebra for sixteen years in the East Central School District where he retired in 1989. Memorial services with military honors will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020, at 3:00pm, at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

