|
|
RetCMSGT David Rocha, 91, passed peacefully into the loving arms of our Father and joined his beloved wife, Beryl on February 6, 2020.
He was born in San Luis Potosi, Mexico on March 12, 1928 to Samuel Rocha and Maria Luciana Velis Rocha. David was a loyal and loving family man. He led us by example and loved us unconditionally. He truly lived the American Dream. David enlisted in the USAF in 1948 in Brownsville, TX. During his distinguished career of 26 years of service, he was stationed in England, Spain, Arizona and Nebraska. He retired in 1974 in Madrid, Spain then was briefly a partner in a Real Estate Agency. He moved to San Antonio, TX and worked as a Civil Servant at Kelly AFB and taught ESL at the Defense Language Institute at Lackland AFB for 18 years. He then embarked on another career as a translator with the Federal Bureau of Investigations and in the courts of the Social Security Administration.
David was preceded in death by the love of his life, Beryl, after 60 years of marriage. He is survived by his sister Rachel Rocha Baugh; his son, David W. Rocha and wife Carol A. Rocha; his daughter, Deborah A. Ables and husband James T. Ables; his beloved grandchildren, Veronica L. Rocha and husband James Steger, Alexandra A. McClain and husband Sean D. McClain, David M. Rocha and wife Ashley E. Rocha, and Leslie Anne E. Ables; his great-grandson, Austin D. McClain; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Dad, you always be loved and missed by us all.
The family will welcome friends Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 5-8 p.m at Schertz Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be conducted Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at Schertz Funeral Home. Committal services with full military honors will be held at 1:00 p.m. at the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Family suggests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Research Foundation.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 16, 2020