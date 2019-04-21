Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
(210) 828-2811
For more information about
Coda Snowden
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
Interment
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
Ft. Sam Houston Cemetery
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Baptist Church Thrift Chapel
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
High Pointe Baptist Church
Cedar Hill, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Coda Snowden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Coda Snowden


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Coda Snowden Obituary
April 14, 2019
Coda Snowden passed away April 14, 2019 at the age of 95. She is survived by her son Dr. Toby (Ellen) Snowden, and daughter Dru (Mark) Childs; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Coda married Don Snowden in 1941. They made their home in San Antonio for most of their 64 years of marriage. Coda served on the adminis- trative staff at Alamo Heights Junior High for twenty years. She called that time, "the wonderful years." After retirement Coda enjoyed volunteering at Northeast Baptist Hospital. She and her husband were life-long members of Trinity Baptist Church. Some of her closest friendships were made there. Coda loved the time she spent working with preschoolers each Sunday for 30 years.
Visitation will be held at Sunset Funeral Home Monday April 22 from 5-7. Interment will be at Ft. Sam Houston Cemetery Tuesday, April 23 at 9:30, with a celebration of life service following at Trinity Baptist Church Thrift Chapel at 11:00. A memorial service will also be held at 2:00 on Saturday, April 27 at High Pointe Baptist Church Cedar Hill, TX.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Funeral Home
Download Now