April 14, 2019
Coda Snowden passed away April 14, 2019 at the age of 95. She is survived by her son Dr. Toby (Ellen) Snowden, and daughter Dru (Mark) Childs; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Coda married Don Snowden in 1941. They made their home in San Antonio for most of their 64 years of marriage. Coda served on the adminis- trative staff at Alamo Heights Junior High for twenty years. She called that time, "the wonderful years." After retirement Coda enjoyed volunteering at Northeast Baptist Hospital. She and her husband were life-long members of Trinity Baptist Church. Some of her closest friendships were made there. Coda loved the time she spent working with preschoolers each Sunday for 30 years.
Visitation will be held at Sunset Funeral Home Monday April 22 from 5-7. Interment will be at Ft. Sam Houston Cemetery Tuesday, April 23 at 9:30, with a celebration of life service following at Trinity Baptist Church Thrift Chapel at 11:00. A memorial service will also be held at 2:00 on Saturday, April 27 at High Pointe Baptist Church Cedar Hill, TX.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 21, 2019