September 11, 1991 - April 1, 2019

Cody Christopher Boswell, age 27, passed away, unexpectantly, on Monday, April 1, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born in San Antonio, Texas on September 11, 1991. He was a 2010 graduate of Judson High School, and was the starting quarterback and punter for two years. He went on to attend UT Austin, where he was both a member of the UT cheer squad, then played football for the Longhorns, from 2013-2014. He later attended St. Mary's School of Law, with a passion for learning and intellectual growth. Cody is survived by his mother, Tracey Boswell; father, Luther Boswell; brother, Luther Boswell IV; sister, Crystal Boswell and his girlfriend, Lauren Hughes, and a multitude of family and friends.



The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Porter Loring Mortuary North.



SERVICE

SATURDAY, APRIL 6, 2019

11:00 A.M.

PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH



Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park.



