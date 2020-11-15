Robert R. "Rod" Dale, age 83, passed away on Saturday, October 31,2020 in San Antonio, TX. He was born on March 9, 1937 in Texarkana, Arkansas to parents Robert and Bessie Dale and was a retired US Air Force Colonel. Robert R. "Rod" Dale is survived by his wife of 60 years, Carolyn Diane Dale; his daughters, Catherine Dale and Rebecca Hook and her husband Dave; and his grandsons Robert and Christopher Hook.

Rod Dale grew up on a farm in East Texas. As a child he studied the piano and became a brilliant pianist in his own right. Upon his graduation from high school, Rod went on to study at Baylor University where he received a master's degree in philosophy. Also, it was in Waco that he met the love of his life. Rod and Diane were married on December 24, 1959. During the next sixty years, they had a great life of adventure in the military that included moves and travel; numerous friends; and wonderful family memories filled with music, camping, fishing, and excursions to museums and the theater. Upon retirement from the Air Force, they continued to fill their lives with trips around the Southwest United States. Rod was also a doting grandpa who enjoyed his grandsons' company; took pride in their accomplishments and accepted that he would never know how to use the tape tabs on a disposable diaper. Finally, it was also in retirement that Rod found fulfillment in volunteering with the American Legion, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and, most importantly, with the Windcrest United Methodist Church where he was called Mr. Music Man.

Rod Dale was a brave and decent man who saw those in need and tried to help and saw those in pain and tried to give comfort. May he now rest in peace. "The memory of the righteous is a blessing." Proverbs 7 ESV

DATE AND TIME FOR A MEMORIAL SERVICE IS PENDING

SERVICE WILL BE HELD AT THE WINDCREST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

IN LIEU OF FLOWERS PLEASE MAKE A DONATION TO THE WINDCREST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

