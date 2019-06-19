|
|
September 12, 1927 - June 5, 2019
Coleen Raley Heath, 91, passed away on June 5, 2019 at Brookdale Gaines Ranch Senior Center in Austin, Texas. Coleen was born on September 12, 1927 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Cicero and May Pearl Raley. She graduated from Wichita Falls High School in 1944 where she was the first female drum major for the band. After going to Hardin Junior College, she
transferred to the University of Texas where she met the love of her life Gerald Heath. She joined the Alpha Chi Omega Sorority and developed a lifelong passion for Longhorn football. Coleen and Gerald were married in Wichita Falls on June 22, 1947 and remained devoted to each other until his death in 2003.
Upon graduation in 1948, her husband went to work for Sears Roebuck and stayed with the company for 39 years. This required living in seven different cities in the Southwest area.
She made lifelong friends wherever she lived. She spent her life as a homemaker and was active in the PTA, Girl Scouts, Head Start, and the Episcopal Women's Guild.
She enjoyed doing crafts especially china painting, watercolors and collected lots and lots of angels. Upon retiring in San Antonio, Texas in 1987, she became an active member of Saint George's Episcopal Church, helping run the church's bargain boutique.
She is survived by her brother Phil Perry and wife Linda; son, Steven Heath and wife Connie; daughter Susan McCreight and husband Joe; grandsons Noah Heath and wife Allie and Jeffrey McCreight and partner Miguel Hernandez; granddaughters Naomi Byrd and husband Tim; Hannah McCreight and husband Jon Obenoskey; great grandchildren include Amelia, Audrey, Henry, Paul, Hudson, and Marion.
Interment will be at Mission Park South Cemetery with graveside services for family members only on June 22 at 1pm.
Memorials may be made to the and the .
The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Hospice Austin and the Brookdale Personalized Living staff. Especially Anita, Karina, and Angele for the kindness and care they gave to her during the last months of her life.
Published in Express-News on June 19, 2019