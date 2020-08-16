1/1
COLLEEN PETTY DEMENT
Colleen Petty Dement passed away on Aug 4, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas after a long battle with ALZ.

She grew up in San Antonio, Texas and attended Brackenridge High School Class of 49. She received her B.A. degree from Baylor University in 1951. She graduated from Incarnate Word with a Master's Degree in Education. She taught school in Florida, Wiesbaden Germany and Ft. Sam Houston Elementary School for a total of 36 years. Her hobby was painting Blue Bonnets and Texas Country. She belonged to the Assistance League of San Antonio where she enjoyed all their activities decorating CAPS for children in the hospitals. She is survived by Sam Dement of -68-years, daughter Dorothy Merkelz and husband Art.

Memorials may be made to the ALZ Foundation, Bader House or Assistance League of San Antonio.

The family would like to extend their gratitude for their care at the Bader House and the Opus Hospice Care and Neptune Society.

Services Pending.




Published in Express-News on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

