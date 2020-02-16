|
Connie Vargas, 73, daughter, sister, aunt, great-aunt, and friend, passed away peacefully on February 12, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents Antonio and Guadalupe Vargas and brother Antonio Vargas, Jr. Connie is survived by her sisters, Isabel O. Castillo and Rosario Padilla (Paulino), nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Connie was a life-long resident of San Antonio Texas. She graduated from Providence High School in 1964. She attended Durham Business School, worked and retired after 40 years from the Bexar County Tax Office.
The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice Services and the McCullough Hall Nursing Center-Congregation of Devine Providence, for their loving care and support during this difficult time.
Visitation will begin Tuesday, February 18, 2019. 9:00 A.M. at Christ the King Catholic Church, 2610 Perez Street, San Antonio, Texas 78207, with a Rosary to be recited at 10:00 A.M. and a Funeral Mass to be offered at 11:00 A.M. Entombment will follow at San Fernando Cemetery No. 2. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Christ the King Catholic Church (Altar Society/Religious Education Program).
Published in Express-News on Feb. 16, 2020