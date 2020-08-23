1/1
Connie G. Cruz
{ "" }
With great sadness, we announce the passing of Connie G. Cruz age 89 on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Connie was employed at Kelly AFB retiring in 1994. She received numerous awards for her Civil Service. She was an avid Spurs and Cowboys fan, as well as an animal lover, especially cats. One of her fondest memories was attending the Academy Awards in 1983. Her loving family nicknamed her "Aunt Connie". She is survived by her brothers, Robert Cruz, wife, Mae, George Prado, wife, Beverly; nieces and nephews, Cathy Cruz Henry, Robert Cruz, Jr., Alicia Prado and Aaron Prado and their families; cousins, Buddy, David and Darrell Ochoa, Goldie de la Rosa, Ralph/Victoria Rodriguez, Margaret/ Ralph Gonzales; and numerous other cousins, family, and valued friends, including not only Peggy Pierce and Valerie Garcia, but Connie and Joe David, who lovingly assisted in Connie's care. Visitation will begin at 6:00 P.M. followed by a Rosary at 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North. The Service will begin at 9:00 A.M. on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at the Funeral Home Chapel. Both Services will be live streamed via her memorial at www.missionparks.com, where you may sign the guestbook. Interment will be for family at San Fernando Cemetery II. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the ASPCA.




Published in Express-News on Aug. 23, 2020.
