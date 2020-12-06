Connie Gomez Garcia age 79 of San Antonio passed away Friday, November 27, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers and 2 sisters.

Connie is survived by her loving husband of 58 years Pedro Wincar Garcia, her children, Arthur W. Garcia (Pamela), Patrick W. Garcia, Wendy J. Garcia (Jerry), Deanna J. Benavidez (Eddie); her 8 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter; her brothers Felipe T. Gomez, Pete T. Gomez; her sisters Mary Lou Contreras and Teresa Polanco; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation will take place on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from 3pm until 7:30pm with a Rosary to be recited at 6:00pm. Family and friends will depart from Castillo Mission Funeral Home in procession at 8:30am for a 9:45am Funeral Mass at St. Dominic's Catholic Church.

Interment to follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Connie Gomez Garcia to the San Antonio Food Bank 5200 Enrique M. Barrera Pkwy San Antonio, Texas 78227 210-337-FOOD info@safoodbank.org https://safoodbank.org