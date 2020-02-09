|
Connie Klie (Mallett) was born on December 24th, 1948 to parents Leroy and Constance Mallett in Portland, OR. She passed away on January 21st, 2020 in Kent, WA.
Connie was born smiling and dancing. She came into the world on Christmas Eve and never stopped sharing the spirit of that holiday. Connie had an immense capacity for joy and exuberance for life and creative expression, particularly in art, music, and dance.
Connie was a passionate elementary school teacher her entire career, teaching in Boerne, TX, San Antonio TX, Enumclaw, WA, and Tacoma, WA. Connie completed her Masters Degree in Education and School Psychology and in her final years before retiring, she became a School Psychologist in the Tacoma School District.
Connie is survived by her loving husband Bob, daughters Becca (husband Brett) and Rachel (husband Mark), and her three grandchildren, Cole, Jackson, and Claire. Connie is preceded in death by her parents Leroy and Constance Mallett as well as her brother David Mallett.
She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. We will all miss her every single day.
The complete obituary can be found online at https://www.eycfh.com/obituary/Connie-Klie.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Connie's memory to the art docent program at Sawyer Woods Elementary. Donations can be forwarded to the Sawyer Woods PTA Art Fund.
The school address is:
31135 228th Ave SE
Black Diamond, WA 98010
Published in Express-News on Feb. 9, 2020